Stormont’s hidden treasures to be put on show ... but not to public

Some progress has been made in ‘removing the dust covers’ from Stormont’s hidden treasures, but a veteran MLA has lamented the fact the valuable artefacts still are not on public display.

TUV leader Jim Allister has been trying since 2012 to have the Assembly’s artwork and artefacts, currently held in off-site storage, put back on show to the public.

It is understood one of the most expensive items held in off-site storage is a table with a map of the six counties valued at £10,000. A part model of Parliament Buildings valued at £8,000 is also stored off-site.

While it has been agreed to put the items of display to MLAs and journalists, there has been no indication if the artefacts will go back on public display.

Mr Allister said: “I have repeatedly pressed the Assembly Commission to put these items on public display and while I believed that initially the response was going to be favourable this has proved not to be the case.

“That said, in response to a recent Assembly question I have been advised that the commission has agreed for MLAs and journalists to view the artefacts, artwork and furniture that is currently held in off-site storage.

“I look forward to viewing the items with the press but am deeply disappointed that the public are to be denied the opportunity to see artefacts which are part of the history of Northern Ireland.”

He added: “The commission needs to explain why it has been dragging its feet on this issue until now and why it still isn’t allowing the public to see items which are hidden away in warehouses at taxpayers’ expense.

“In June 2017 I was advised that the cost relating to storage for both artefacts and furniture from 2011 to present was £76,715.81 – almost £13,000 per annum.

“It’s long past time that people got to see what their money is being spent on to keep hidden.”

He suggested the items may have been hidden away because of “the intolerance of some towards anything with a British connotation”.

At its meeting on January 31, the Assembly Commission agreed to provide an opportunity for MLAs and journalists to view the artefacts, artwork and furniture.

An Assembly spokesperson said: “The Assembly Commission has no current plans to arrange a public display of items that are currently held in off-site storage.

“A date has not yet been set for the items to be available for MLAs and the media to view, however it is expected that contact will be made within the next couple of weeks to progress this.”