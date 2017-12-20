Stormont talks to resume ‘in earnest in new year’

Secretary of State James Brokenshire has said attempts to restore NI’s power-sharing institutions will resume “in earnest” in the new year.

Speaking to MPs in the House of Commons yesterday, Mr Brokenshire said he wanted to see an Executive restored “as quickly as possible”.

DUP MP Nigel Dodds said the current political stalemate at Stormont had left NI at a “major disadvantage” and urged Mr Brokenshire to take action unless an Executive is re-established in the near future.

And he accused Sinn Fein of a “dereliction of duty” for their role in the collapse of the Assembly, stating it is something “for which they have to answer”.

Mr Dodds continued: “Would he (Brokenshire) accept that if we do not have an Executive up and running very quickly that he will have to step in and provide ministers in the NIO to direct departments in the Province?”

The secretary of state acknowledged that an “increasing number of decisions need to be taken” in NI and warned that a breakthrough in the talks process would need to happen “quickly”.

He added: “We will be approaching this in earnest in the new year.”

Mr Dodds also asked the secretary of state to comment on an independent report published this week, which recommended that MLAs’ wages be slashed by around a third due to the continuing political impasse in NI.

The DUP Westminister leader also took a swipe at Sinn Fein’s abstentionist policy, stating: “The same principles that apply to MLA pay should also apply to MPs who do not fulfil their functions in this place.”

Mr Brokenshire said he would be considering the advice contained in the report “very carefully”.

Significant issues still stand in the way of a deal between the DUP and Sinn Fein that would see them return as coalition partners.

A return to Westminster direct rule looks a more likely prospect at present.