Students gather to honour memory of murdered academic Edgar Graham

Around 100 people gathered outside Queen’s University Belfast this morning for a memorial event marking the 35th anniversary of the murder of Edgar Graham.

The 29-year-old barrister, academic and Assembly member – a rising star within the Ulster Unionist Party – was shot dead by an IRA gunman as he chatted to a colleague outside the university on the morning of December 7, 1983.

Anne Graham, the sister of murdered QUB academic Edgar Graham, joined Queen's University students and political and victims' group representatives for a service of remembrance at the spot where he was murdered by the IRA 35 years ago. Pic by Pacemaker

The memorial event, organised and attended by current students of the university, saw Mr Graham’s sister Anne lay a wreath at the spot where her brother was brutally murdered.

Speaking at the service, Anne recalled the terrible events of 35 years ago and the devastating impact they had on her family.

Stressing that she has “challenged Sinn Fein for their refusal to condemn Edgar’s murder”, Anne said: “I will keep on honouring my brother’s memory and defending his career and character. I will call out the hypocrisy of others but I will also talk to the people who refuse to recognise murder for murder. I will try to convince them there is a better way.”

Wreaths were also laid by the students who organised the event, and representatives of a number of university societies.

Edgar Graham was an Assembly member for South Belfast

One of the organisers, politics student Calvin Reid, described Mr Graham as “a role model for us as students and a man worth remembering.”

The event was also attended by a number of representatives of political parties and victims’ groups, including the South East Fermanagh Foundation.

Speaking afterwards, Anne Graham thanked the students who organised the memorial event for “honouring Edgar’s memory.”

Meanwhile, UUP leader Robin Swann MLA laid a wreath at Stormont this morning to mark the anniversary of Mr Graham’s murder.

Robin Swann MLA lays a wreath at Stormont to mark the 35th anniversary of the murder of Ulster Unionist politician and QUB academic Edgar Graham.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “The murder of Edgar Graham was a huge loss to both his family and to unionism.

“There is no doubt that his talent and ability had already marked him out as a future leader of the Ulster Unionist Party and that Northern Ireland could have been a very different place had he been allowed to live.

“I would like to praise the students who organised what was a very thoughtful and dignified commemoration at Queen’s and my thoughts are with Edgar’s family at this time.”