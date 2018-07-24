Study uncovers most deadly roads in NI

A new study of the UK’s most dangerous roads has found that roads in the Fermanagh and Omagh council area are the most deadly in Northern Ireland.

The roads in Belfast, meanwhile, rank amongst the safest anywhere in the UK.

The study was conducted by the telematics technology business Teletrac Navman, using fatality data from the Department of Transport and the PSNI over a period of five years.

Between 2012 and 2016, a total of 8,534 fatal traffic accidents were recorded across some of the busiest roads in the UK.

In the same period, Fermanagh and Omagh in Northern Ireland had the UK’s third highest rate of fatal traffic accidents, with 4.150 per 10,000 residents.

Mid Ulster (2.309) Causeway Coast and Glens (2.201) and Newry, Mourne & Down (2.040) had the next highest rates in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Northern Ireland, Belfast, was the fourth safest area in the UK and recorded 0.629 fatalities during 2012 and 2016, per 10,000 residents.