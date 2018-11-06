Stunning expression of gratitude ahead of Armistice Day

A huge illuminated poppy in the centre of Lisburn has been created as a powerful and imaginative tribute to the fallen of the world wars and other conflicts.

The stunning tribute is part of a joint venture between Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and the Royal British Legion to show their gratitude to all those who served.

It will be illuminated in Market Square, along with the adjacent light columns, this week in the run up to the city’s weekend Armistice commemorations.

Alderman William Leathem, the council’s development committee chairman, said: “The illuminated poppy tribute in the city centre throughout this week is for all service men and women, past and present and I would encourage residents to come along and see this powerful symbol of our gratitude,

Council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island will also be lit up red from Friday, November 9 to Armistice Day on Sunday, November 11.

Mayor Uel Mackin said a debt of gratitude is owed to those who fought for freedom.

“On behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, I say thank you to all those WW1 soldiers and their wider generation for their war efforts and sacrifices fighting and dying for the freedoms that we enjoy today,” he said.

“We are forever in your debt and we thank you,” Cllr Mackin added.