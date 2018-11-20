Sturgeon: Brexit must not be ‘false choice’ between May deal and no deal

Scotland’s First Minister has warned that Brexit must not be a “false choice” between the deal Theresa May has presented and no deal.

Nicola Sturgeon will meet the Prime Minister and opposition leaders at Westminster on Tuesday to discuss the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Ms Sturgeon said continued, permanent single market and customs union membership for the whole of the UK is an alternative, and she would be making the strongest possible case for cross-party support for that option.

On Monday she said she believes there is a potential Commons majority for remaining in the single market and customs union.

Speaking ahead of her meeting with the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said now is the time for “grown-up, responsible governance in the public interest”.

She said: “Brexit must not be a false choice between the deal the Prime Minister has presented and the no-deal outcome which even members of her own Cabinet now say would be disastrous.

“It mustn’t be an option between frying pan or fire - but it is now incumbent on all of us who oppose that false choice to propose a workable alternative.

“Continued, permanent single market and customs union membership for the whole of the UK is such an alternative.

“The case for that is not only becoming more urgent, it is also becoming more realistic with every day that passes, given the clear parliamentary opposition to the Prime Minister’s proposal and to a no-deal outcome - and I will today be making the strongest possible case for cross-party support for that option.”