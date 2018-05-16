Subsidised trackers for farm equipment in anti-theft initiative

A scheme which aims to tackle quad and trailer thefts in rural areas has been launched.

The Rural Crime Partnership (RCP) – a coalition which includes the police and the Department of Justice – is encouraging owners to fit them with electronic tracking devices to deter theft, and assist police with recovering them in the event that they are stolen.

The RCP is subsidising the cost of having a tracking device supplied and fitted to what it calls “smaller items of agricultural equipment”.

The offer is open for six months, subject to the review, and represents a saving of around £150 on typical costs.

Sinead Simpson, chairwoman of the RCP, said: “Having a tracking device fitted to equipment not only acts as a deterrent to criminals, but significantly increases the likelihood of a stolen item being recovered quickly.”

The Superintendent Brian Kee, the PSNI’s Rural Crime lead, said the devices make the equipment “easily identifiable”.

To find out more, visit the RCP on A27 at Balmoral Show this week, or go to this website: www.nidirect.gov.uk/rural-crime