Dogs Trust has joined forces with Councils in Northern Ireland in a bid to prevent dogs dying in hot cars this summer and to raise awareness on summer safety for our canine friends.

Just a few minutes in a hot car can prove fatal for dogs and yet every year animal welfare charities and the police receive thousands of reports of animals being left alone in cars on warm days.

That’s why together with Dogs Trust, Councils across Northern Ireland are running ‘Summer Fun for Cool Canines’ events as part of the Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign, to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars and to provide dog owners with practical tips to keep their dog cool and safe this summer.

Laura McAnea, Campaigns Manager at Dogs Trust, said: “Many people still believe that it’s OK to leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open or they’re parked in the shade, but the truth is, it’s not.

“A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm and a dog can die in a hot car in 20 minutes. When it’s 22 degrees outside, in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.

“We are delighted to be working with Local Authorities to raise awareness of the dangers of this and to try and prevent the heartbreak and distress caused when a much-loved family pet suffers, or dies, because they have been left in a car on a summer’s day.”

Dogs Trust advise that if you see a dog in distress in a hot car, call your local Animal Welfare Officer who will liaise with the PSNI to organise the rescue of the dog. This will help ensure the dogs can be removed from the car as quickly as possible, in a safe and legal manner.

Signs of heat stroke in dogs include heavy panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, being drowsy and uncoordinated and collapsing. Dogs Trust advise that to help a dog in this condition, place them in the shade, pour small amounts of tepid, not cold, water onto their body, help them to drink small amounts of tepid water and once their breathing has settled, call the nearest vet.

You can find out more about caring for dogs in the hot weather on the Dogs Trust website at https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/news-events/issues-campaigns/hot-dogs/

Upcoming events in conjunction with Local Authorities are:

Shambles Market, Armagh, on August 16

Peoples Park, Ballymena, on August 20

Carnfunnock Park, Larne, on August 22

Bangor on August 27, and,

St Columb’s Park, Derry, on August 28.

If you would like to attend one of the ‘Summer Fun for Cool Canines’ events, get in touch with Dogs Trust’s Campaigns team in Northern Ireland via email campaigns.ni@dogstrust.org.uk or by calling 02825661005.