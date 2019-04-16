Sunshine on way, but can it last over Easter?

After several days of cold, blustery and showery weather, conditions look set to improve considerably as we get closer to Easter. But sadly the predicted warm sunshine may not last past the weekend.

Temperatures in Northern Ireland peaked at just seven or eight degrees Celsius yesterday, and gusting winds of up to 50mph were recorded in some parts of the Province.

Sisters Roma (8) and Rocha O'Brien (4) are looking forward to a big weekend of Easter celebrations in Coleraine including an outdoor egg hunt with a difference, walking tours and lots of free family fun. Organised by Coleraine Business Improvement District (BID), it's set to be a cracking few days with lots of attractions to enjoy and great prizes to be won. For more information go to www.colerainebid.com/Easter.Pic: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

But according to the Met Office, a ridge of high pressure is on its way and will bring warmer, sunnier conditions over the next few days.

However, the bad news is it doesn’t look like the fine weather is going to last long.

Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said there will be some showers in eastern areas today, but added that they may be the last rain Northern Ireland sees this week.

“On Wednesday temperatures will begin to warm up a little bit. It looks dry with sunny spells and the top temperature will be around 16, so it will be quite nice in the sunshine,” she said. “Again on Thursday it will be dry with sunshine and about 16 oC.

“On Good Friday it will again be dry with some good sunny spells, but it will probably feel quite a bit warmer. We could have temperatures reaching 19 or even 20 degrees. It’s going to feel pretty warm by that point.”

Looking to the Easter weekend and public holiday, Ms Mitchell said the forecast is “a bit more uncertain”, but the good weather is likely to continue into Saturday.

“By Easter Sunday it looks like it could turn a bit cloudier,” she continued. “Generally Sunday into Monday it will be a bit cloudier and breezier and not as warm. By Easter Monday we could even see some rain push back in. It’s that bank holiday curse!”