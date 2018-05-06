Sunshine to last for Bank Holiday Monday

Northern Ireland is set for some good Bank Holiday weather on Monday, but not as hot as England.

The Province reached 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday in places such as Katesbridge in Co Down, but London reached 26C at Heathrow.

A forecaster at Meteogroup said of the expectations for Monday in Northern Ireland: “There will be some cloud in the morning, and perhaps drizzle, clearing away. It will be dry with sunny spells – not wall to wall sunshine.

“There might be some low cloud and sea fog around coastal areas.”

In England, however, it is expected to reach 27C or 28C in places.

It might even be the hottest May Day Bank Holiday Monday in 40 years. The holiday was introduced in 1978 and the temperature has never topped the 28C mark since then.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the South East, East Anglia and the East Midlands will feel the heat most.