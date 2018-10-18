Survivor’s joy at sex slavery drama

A woman who escaped a sex trafficking gang in Belfast has said she is “overwhelmed” that BBC Two is to broadcast a star-studded film about her life next month.

The BBC says the fact-based ‘Doing Money’ film follows the “heartbreaking and compelling” story of Anna, a Romanian woman “snatched in broad daylight from a London street, trafficked to Ireland and used as a sex slave in a series of ‘pop up’ brothels”.

She later escaped in Belfast, where the drama was later filmed, and campaigned to make buying sex illegal in NI. Speaking to the News Letter ahead of UK Anti-Slavery Day, today, she said: “I don’t even know how I feel - it is overwhelming. It is good because people will now know the truth about human trafficking and my life - and it is sad for me because I went through it.”

She is being played by Anca Dumitra (Las Fierbinti) and PSNI DI Dougie Grant will be played by Allen Leech (Downton Abbey). They are joined by Tom Glynn-Carney (The Last Post), Dragos Bucur (The Long Way Back), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), Cosmina Stratan (Beyond The Hills), Voica Oltean (Breaking News), Alina Serban (The Last Enemy), Turlough Convery (Poldark), Karen Hassan (The Fall) and Jonathan Harden (Unforgotten).