Police say they caught a suspect burglar inside commercial premises in the centre of Coalisland this morning.

In a social media post police say they attended reports of suspicious activity in the area shortly before 1am.

Police catch suspect burglar

"Police attended swiftly and we are pleased to say that one male was detained whilst still inside the premises and arrested on suspicion of burglary," it reads.

They thanked "a couple of vigilant callers" for their help.