Suspect dead as French police open fire amid terror hunt

French police have killed a suspect in their hunt for the alleged gunman who murdered three people near a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the Neudorf neighbourhood, it emerged tonight, where police conducted a search earlier on Thursday for Cherif Chekatt.

The 29-year-old was born in Strasbourg and had been named as the suspected Christmas market gunman.

Tuesday’s attack left three people dead and wounded 13 others, including five who are in a serious condition.

Chekatt allegedly shouted “God is great!” in Arabic and sprayed gunfire from a security zone near the Christmas market.

More than 700 officers were involved in the manhunt for 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt and prosecutors have opened a terror investigation into Tuesday’s attack.

France’s interior minister Christophe Castaner said the prosecutor in charge of terror-related investigations was heading to the scene to confirm if the man killed by officers was the suspect.

He said police had spotted an individual who matched the description of Chekatt.

The man had opened fire on police, and police responded, killing him, sources said. A local police official said the man who opened fire had a pistol and a knife.

Earlier on Thursday, a French police official said security forces including the elite Raid squad took action based on a “supposition only” that Chekkat could be hiding in a nearby building but the operation ended without any news of his capture. The official said the operation was sparked by reports of a person moving through gardens, but nothing was found.

Mr Castaner, speaking at the Senate, had said the operation was aimed at “removing doubts” but did not necessarily mean the suspect was in that area.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said earlier on Thursday that a fifth person had been placed in custody in connection with the investigation.

A spokesman said the man is a member of Chekatt’s “entourage” but not a family member and he was placed in custody this morning. The four others detained were Chekatt’s parents and two of his brothers.

The government raised the terror alert level nationwide and deployed 1,800 additional soldiers across France to help patrol streets and secure crowded events after the attack, which was initially reported to have involved four, not three, fatalities.

It comes as more “yellow vest” protests, demanding tax relief, are planned across France.