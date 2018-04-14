Suspected pipe bomb attack on family home was an elaborate hoax say police

Police have said a suspected pipe bomb attack on a family home in Ballymoney was an elaborate hoax.

Detective Sergeant Leighanne Miller said: “The residents discovered the broken window and the item in their living room at around 8.30am this morning.

“Police were alerted and when ATO examined the device they found it was an elaborate hoax. It has now been removed for forensic examination.

“While the security operation was ongoing, it was necessary to evacuate a number of nearby homes as a safety precaution. This obviously caused disruption to the weekend routine for many families and older people.

“We are working to establish a motive for this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch with detectives in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference number 316 14/04/18.”

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey described the attack as mindless.

Commenting after visiting the scene Mr. Storey said, “It is again extremely sad that another family has been subjected to what can only be described as a mindless act. To place young children and their parents in such danger is despicable.

“Today in Ballymoney our children with their families are enjoying all the activities of the Spring Fair, a day of fun and entertainment, however that is not the case for this young family.

“Instead they have been forced out of their home in fear.

“I again appeal to whoever is involved in such mindless actions to stop and bring an end to such attacks, which only instil fear in the community.”