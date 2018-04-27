Suspended jail term for marathon runner ‘self-medicating’ on imported Tramadol

A marathon runner who was caught importing hundreds of Tramadol tablets, which have been blamed for more deaths in Northern Ireland than heroin, claimed he intended to take them himself for knee pain, a court has heard.

Lewis Boyd (30), of Rectory Fields in Broughshane, bought Tramadol - a drug which is only available on prescription - over the internet.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, the UK Border Agency intercepted 500 Tramadol tablets addressed to the defendant last year and then another parcel containing a similar amount was seized.

When police searched his home the defendant had Tramadol and said he struggled with pain and was “self-medicating”.

Boyd was in Ballymena Magistrates Court to be sentenced on two charges of attempting to import a controlled drug of Class C Tramadol and one charge of possessing Tramadol.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant, a factory worker, had suffered knee damage marathon running but had continued to compete which had left him in pain.

The lawyer said Boyd believed he could buy the drugs on the internet legally and he had ordered the two consignments for himself.

Mr Moore said there was never any intent to supply them to others.

Mr Moore said inquests had been told there were “more people losing their lives to Tramadol than heroin in Northern Ireland”.

District Judge Peter King said he was concerned at the amount of tablets involved but Mr Moore said the website sold them in batches of between 250 and 500.

Added Mr Moore: “He didn’t know they were illegal, that you cannot import these without the relevant licence.”

The barrister said that due to the police raid a relationship Boyd had been in had ended and he now also faced losing his job.

Judge King said he was concerned at the damage the Tramadol could have done to the defendant.

And he added that although he was not suggesting that the defendant was dealing the drugs, if the tablets had “got into the local community” though say a burglary at Boyd’s home, the consequences “would almost be fatal”.

Judge King said deaths in Northern Ireland “on foot of prescription drugs are far exceeding” deaths by Class A, B or C drugs.

Sentencing Boyd to three months in jail, suspended for a year, the judge said although the defendant had a record there was “nothing for drugs”.

Judge King told the defendant if there had been a suggestion of “anything more sinister than you self-medicating” the sentence would have been tougher.