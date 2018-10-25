Suspended jail terms for animal cruelty couple

A Larne couple have received suspended jail sentences for animal cruelty offences.

Marlene McDonagh and David Moore, both 56, of Loughdoo Road, pleaded guilty at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday to a number of animal welfare related offences.

Dirty conditions in one of the rooms.

The charges were brought by Mid and East Antrim Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011. These related to findings after an investigation by Animal Welfare officers regarding concerns over the welfare of 12 dogs, four cats and two guinea pigs.

Officers reported that a number of animals were severely matted with faeces stuck to their coats and a number of dogs inside the dwelling house were living in dirty conditions. Several of the internal rooms had litter trays overflowing, with faeces also present on the floor. The main bedroom housed seven Chihuahuas and a Jack Russell terrier. The floor was covered in puppy pads, urine and faeces. Two guinea pigs at the property had grossly overgrown nails that were spiral in shape.

One German Shepherd found at the property, according to council, had a bilateral ear infection which was causing pain. It also had proprioceptive deficits in the hind legs. Five dogs and one cat had to be shaved as their coats were so matted. These animals were successfully rehomed to Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, Almost Home Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue.

District Judge Broderick imposed a four-month custodial sentence suspended for three years and disqualified both defendants from keeping animals for at least five years except for two dogs and one fish.

The matted coat of one of the dogs.

He ordered Moore to pay costs including kennelling, veterinary and legal fees totalling £4,306.30.

A council spokesperson said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

“Officers have a number of enforcement options available to them and will try to work with those responsible for animals.

“However, where there is unsatisfactory improvement, such as in this case significant enforcement powers are available to council officers to ensure matters are fully investigated and anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals will be brought before the courts.”