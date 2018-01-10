Suspended McElduff ‘would be wise’ to resign his seat, MPs urge

A group of MPs has tabled a motion in the Commons calling for under-fire Sinn Fein member Barry McElduff to resign his seat.

Mr McElduff tweeted a video of himself with a Kingsmill-branded loaf on his head on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmills massacre.

As a result, Sinn Fein suspended him for three months on full pay.

But in an Early Day Motion put before the House of Commons, several DUP, Tory and Labour MPs have said it “would be wise” if Mr McElduff stepped down.

The motion, which was brought by Labour MP Mary Glindon and signed by DUP members Sammy Wilson, Gregory Campbell and Gavin Robinson, states that Mr McElduff’s “offensive act brings into question his judgement and the sincerity of his commitment to non-sectarianism”.

Mr Campbell told the News Letter: “The DUP had planned to table a motion but we were approached by Mrs Glindon who said that she, as a Catholic, felt so strongly about this issue that she wanted to table it herself.”

The PSNI is examining the video after receiving a number of complaints, while the parliamentary commissioner for ctandards at Westminster has also been alerted.

However, a spokesperson for the Office of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards told the News Letter: “Criminal inquiries take precedence over the house’s own disciplinary procedures and so the commissioner would not begin an inquiry into a matter which was under investigation by the police or subject to court proceedings.”

At the end of any such criminal proceedings, the commissioner may begin an inquiry if she believes there are any outstanding code of conduct issues.

Some commentators had questioned whether the commissioner would be able to take any action against Mr McElduff, given that Sinn Fein MPs do not take the parliamentary oath of allegiance to the Queen.

But the commissioner’s spokesperson clarified: “MPs who do not take the oath are bound by the same code of conduct as those who do.”

There are three potential outcomes at the end of an inquiry:

• The allegation is not substantiated, and the commissioner does not uphold it

• The commissioner finds a minor breach of the rules which is suitable for the “rectification” procedure, the MP acknowledges the breach, apologises for it and takes whatever steps the commissioner considers necessary to put it right

• The commissioner finds a minor breach which is not suitable for rectification or she finds a major breach of the rules – she must then refer the matter to the committee on standards.

Sinn Fein pays its elected representatives an average industrial wage and diverts the rest of their salaries into party coffers.

The party’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said Mr McElduff would continue to be paid during his three-month suspension.