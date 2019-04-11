Suspended sentence after throwing glass which hit man

A woman who threw a glass in a pub’s beer garden and struck a man on the head was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Sandra Rainey (50), Lurgantarry, Lurgan, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 7 last year.

The court heard that the injured party was with his wife and friends in JP’s bar, Lurgan, at 11pm and were in the beer garden at the back.

A woman threw a glass at him and he fell off his chair as it struck him on the forehead leaving him with a wound which needed stitches.

Rainey said she did not intend to hit the injured party and did not know who he was.

She added she had been having a bad night and intended to throw the glass over a wall.

The case was adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Defence barrister Connor Lunny said his client was well aware of the sentencing options and that this case could well have been heard in a higher court.

He added that Rainey accepted she had a drink problem.

Mr Lunny explained that in a short space of time she had lost family members and turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism but that was no excuse for what happened.

He said she could not explain why it did happen and although she did not know the injured party she found out later she knew his mother-in-law and there was no bad blood between them.

Mr Lunny added that Rainey had brought £200 in cash with her to the court.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers said clearly this was a very serious matter and ‘glassing’ like this could make its way to the Crown Court.

She added that the custody threshold had been passed but given all that had been said she would suspend any sentence.

The judge sentenced Rainey to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered her to pay £200 compensation to the injured party.