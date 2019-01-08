'Suspicious' approach made to NI schoolboy

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old boy was approached by a man this morning.

The incident happened in Newcastle, Co Down.

PSNI

The youngster was approached by "a male driving a dark coloured car on Shimna Road at the junction with Shimna Avenue shortly before 9am this morning".

"The driver reportedly asked the child to get in, telling him he would take him to school.

"The boy did exactly the right thing by running away and going straight to school."

The post adds: "We'd like to hear from the driver involved, or anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the exchange. Please contact us by calling 101, quoting reference 244 of 08/01/19."