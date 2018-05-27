Suspicious object declared a hoax

A number of homes were evacuated during a security alert in north Belfast on Saturday.

The alert began when a suspicious object was discovered.

PSNI Inspector James Murphy said: “A security alert in north Belfast ended on Saturday evening around 5.30pm. A suspicious object found in the Elimgrove Street area was examined by ATO and declared a hoax.

“A number of homes were evacuated yesterday afternoon as a precaution and I would like to thank residents for their patience while we worked to keep the community safe.”