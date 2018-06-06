Swimmer dies after getting into difficulty in Lough Derg

A man in his 40s has died after getting into difficulty swimming in Lough Derg, Co Galway, gardai have said.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

The man was found at Cappafallagh in Portumna shortly before 10pm, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Units from Killaloe coast guard, Shannon search and rescue and Ballina search and rescue were involved in the operation.

The body has been moved to Portiuncula Hospital where a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out. The local coroner has also been notified.