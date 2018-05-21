Sympathies offered to family of train strike deceased

Condolences have been offered to the family of a young man who died after being hit by an early-morning train in Lurgan this morning.

The incident happened at Bells Row, a neighbourhood of terraced homes in north-west Lurgan which backs on to the railway tracks, about one kilometre from the town’s railway station.

The man who died was aged 19, said police.

They were yesterday investigating the incident alongside Translink.

The rail operator said that he had been hit by the 6.30am Portadown-to-Belfast train.

A number of statements were issued offering sympathies to the families of the dead man, including one from the DUP MLA for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart, who said the incident “has shocked people in the local area”.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said: “While the police are continuing their investigations I want to offer the thoughts and prayers of the SDLP to those affected at this very difficult time.”

To get in touch with the Samaritans, dial 116123 any time day or night.