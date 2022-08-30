Sympathy expressed after two teenage boys die in Lough Enagh drowning tragedy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes after emergency services were rushed to the Temple Road area at about 6.30pm yesterday.

The NW Migrants Forum have issued a post expressing sympathy.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of these two boys who lost their lives last night at the tragic incident at Enagh Lough.

"We know both families and can only imagine the incalculable pain they are feeling today.

"Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kerala community."

In a statement PSNI Inspector Brogan said: "Police received a report shortly after 6.25pm yesterday, Monday 29th August, of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Lough Enagh

"One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers.

"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

He added that another male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Air ambulance

"Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured," he added.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those affected."

Emergency services at incident at Enagh Lough in village of Strathfoyle in Co LondonderryWaterside parish priest Father Michael Canny said the tragedy would be felt all over the city.

Shoes left at the scene at Lough Enagh

He told the BBC that families were traumatised and absolutely devastated.

"They are part of the Indian Kerala community who worship here at St Columb's in Waterside," he said.

"The boys are at a local grammar school and two of the mothers are nurses, I understand. Another works in the health service and another is a local in business here."

"It's an awful tragedy and there is tremendous sadness all round".

SDLP assembly member Mark Durkan, who was at the scene and spoke to some of the boys involved, said it was an "absolute tragedy".

Mr Durkan said he understood a group of boys went out for a cycle in the area and a couple of them went for a swim in the lough.

"It's my understanding from talking to some of the boys that one of them got into difficulty in the water," he said.

"His friend tried to help him and he ended up in equal difficulty.

In a statement from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Mark Deeney, Western Area Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are with the families and friends of those affected by a tragic drowning incident at Enagh Lough in the Temple Road area of Derry/Londonderry.

“Yesterday evening (Monday 29 August 2022) at 6.31pm Firefighters were called to a water rescue incident at Temple Road near Strathfoyle. 3 Fire Appliances from Crescent Link Fire Station including a Specialist Water Rescue Team, 2 Fire Appliances from Northland Fire Station, 1 Fire Appliance from Strabane Fire Station and a Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

"On arrival we were informed that two teenage boys were missing in the water approximately 5 metres from the end of a jetty. Members of the Water Rescue Team from Crescent Link immediately entered the water and, supported by other personnel, were able to recover one of the boys within 20minutes. He was transferred to hospital by NIAS but sadly did not survive.”

"Firefighters along with other emergency services continued searching for the second boy but were unable to locate him.

"His body was recovered just before midnight after an extensive search by Foyle Search and Rescue and a dive team deployed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Despite the tragic outcome I would like to commend the efforts of our crews at the scene who worked tirelessly in an attempt to rescue the boys.

"Working in partnership with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Foyle Search and Rescue, everything possible was done to give them the best chance of survival.