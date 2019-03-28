Take a trip to 20s Chicago with Apollo Arts

Apollo Arts Youth Theatre Company have secured the rights to stage a production of Chicago: High School Edition which will run at The Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast from April 5-7.

Set in the legendary city during the roaring jazz hot 20s, Chicago tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. Nightclub star Velma’s serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding the two in bed together.

Driven chorus girl Roxie’s been tossed in the joint for bumping off the lover she’s been cheating on her husband with. Not one to rest on her laurels, Velma enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn, who turn Velma’s incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy, thus preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback.

But Roxie’s got some of her own tricks up her sleeve…

Featuring show stopping tunes like All That Jazz, When You’re Good To Mama, Mr Cellophane and massive dance number Cell Bock Tango, this is a show not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale at www.crescentarts.org.