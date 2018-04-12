Takeaway staff threatened with hammer

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery at a takeaway premises on in Londonderry last night (Wednesday, April 11).

Commenting on the incident, which took place in Clooney Terrace, detective sergeant Moore said: “Shortly before 10:00pm it was reported that a man entered the premises with a hammer and threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash in the direction of Bond Street.

The man had his face covered with a red and black scarf.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1301 11/04/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.