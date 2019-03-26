Tara Wright: Teenager’s funeral to take place on Saturday

Tragic teenager Tara Wright will be laid to rest on Saturday after a private committal service, it has been confirmed.

The 17-year-old, from the Dromore area of Co Down, was found dead outside Belfast City Hospital shortly before 3am on Sunday.

Police investigating her death believe she was injured in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballygowan Road near Castlereagh before being conveyed to hospital in another car.

Four men, aged 20, 21, 28 and 30, arrested on Sunday in connection with the tragic incident are said to be helping police establish the circumstances of Tara’s death.

Details of her funeral were posted in a family notice online.

The notice described Tara as the “dearly loved daughter of Michael and Tracey, and much loved sister of Charles, Alistair and Anna.”

“Tara was adored and cherished by her whole family, she will be missed greatly and remembered forever,” it said.

The notice said “all friends and family are welcome at the house on Friday between 2pm and 7pm”, but added that “the house and committal service will be strictly private on Saturday for family only.”

Tara, who worked at a call centre in Newry, was described by heartbroken family and friends as an “amazing, funny and kind” girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

A statement issued by her grieving parents said they have been left “devastated” by her passing.

“Tara was a kind, funny, charismatic, bright young girl with her whole life ahead of her and we can’t believe that we now have to say goodbye to her,” they said.

“Tara will be remembered as she lived – a fun-loving, energetic and vibrant soul with a zest for life that could bring joy to all around her.

“Tara will be missed immeasurably not only by us, but her entire family, especially her brothers and sister Charles, Alistair and Anna, who will never forget the love they had for her and the love she had for them.”