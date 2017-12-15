Tasty Turkish treats at Truva - with a festive feel

A Turkish restaurant in Coleraine has ‘cooked up’ a tasty fundraising idea for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Award-winning Truva Chargrill on the town’s Waterside is holding a Christmas Eve charity lunch on Sunday, December 24 from 12 noon to 4pm.

For just £15 adults can enjoy a two course lunch, with a children’s lunch priced at £5. There will be a visit from Santa, face painting and a prize draw in aid of Barnardo’s. £5 from every adult ticket purchased will be donated to Barnardo’s

Since opening in 2015, Truva has been bringing the taste of the eastern Med to the North West.

Earlier this year, Truva scooped the title of Regional Winner of the Food Awards Northern Ireland 2017 - for the second year in a row.

Renowned for their chargilled meats, pide (Turkish Pizza) and meze selections, Truva also ensures that vegetarians and vegans are spoilt for choice.

