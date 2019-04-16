Tayto Park reopens with egg-citing Easter activities

Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, has now reopened for the season and is preparing for some egg-citing activities for the little ones over Easter.

The Co Meath park is one of the most popular attractions on the island of Ireland and has become a huge hit with families from Northern Ireland.

Taryo Park is hosting an array of fun events this Easter

On Easter Sunday, the park will play host to the “ultimate egg hunt”, where families will help Mr Tayto break the secret code and find the stash of chocolate eggs.

Starting in the zoo, visitors can make their way around Tayto Park’s Easter hunt trail solving clues and secret messages until the mystery is unlocked.

After the egg hunt has been solved, Easter-themed arts and crafts and complimentary face painting will take place throughout the park.

The younger ones can head to the Eagles Nest and enjoy the Grand Carousel, the Lady Bird Loop and the Nissan Driving School among other attractions.

Older kids and adults looking for their next adrenaline rush can immerse themselves in a host of exhilarating activities such as the Cú Chúlainn Coaster, or take a splash on Ireland’s largest flume attraction, the Viking Voyage at the Park.

Thrill seekers will also enjoy the hair-raising Power Surge, Endeavour and Air Race.

Tayto Park offers a diverse animal collection which features many conservation dependent species. The zoo is home to a variety of animals, including big cats, meerkats, monkeys and birds of prey.

For full Tayto Park opening dates, hours and ticket prices, please visit www.taytopark.ie

Guests can pre-book online and save €3 on their entry and wristband.