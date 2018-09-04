Teen critical after being struck by car

A teenage girl and a five-year-old boy have been hit by a car in Antrim.

The incident, involving a red Suzuki Swift, happened around 5.30pm on Monday in the Belfast Road area of the town.

Police last night said the 15-year-old girl was being treated in hospital, where her condition was described as critical. The young boy sustained a number of fractures to his collar bone, ankle and foot was also receiving treatment in hospital.

PSNI Inspector Claire Gilbert said: “Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has dashcam or helmet footage and was travelling on this road between 5.20pm and 5.30pm on Monday and observed the car prior to or at the time of the collision, should contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1007 of 3/9/18.”