Teen left fighting for life after fall into river

A schoolboy is being treated in intensive care after being rescued from the water close to Hoys Meadows in Portadown on Saturday .

Police said they attended the well known hotspot for anti-social behaviour after reports of a teenager in the water.

Inspector Leslie Badger from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The male was taken to hospital and a number of youths were spoken to in relation to the incident.

“I would ask parents to know where their children are and speak to them about the dangers of drugs and make sure they know what they should do if they find anything suspicious. Never ever pick anything up – phone the police immediately.”

Ulster Unionist Cllr Julie Flaherty called on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to take a lead in making the Hoys Meadows area into a more positive attraction for youths.

“This has clearly been an area well known for drinking and taking drugs and it is about time something was done about it.”

DUP Cllr Darryn Causby said he has been warning and pleading for years about Hoys Meadow and the need to get something done.

“Someone is going to be killed. This area and Edenvilla are frequented by the same crowds of young people who go between the two sites. Something needs to be done. We are having a public health crisis in relation to drugs.”

Inspector Badger added: “I would like to take this opportunity to warn those people who are involved in either the supply or sale of any illegal substance that they should be under no illusion as to the commitment and determination of PSNI officers to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in this type of criminality and see them convicted of their crimes. We will continue to work with communities and partner agencies to keep people safe and this includes taking drugs and those involved in the sale and supply of drugs off our streets.”