Police have appealed for the public to help identity a teenager who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Down on New Year’s Day

The male pedestrian was knocked down close to Holywood train station shortly before 8pm last night.

The PSNI described him as being about 17-18 years old and wearing a light grey coloured hooded tracksuit top, dark grey track bottoms and black Nike trainers.

He is currently receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries.