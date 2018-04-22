Teen sustains serious facial injuries in seaside assault

A 16-year-old girl has sustained serious facial injuries after a gang assault in Bangor.

The incident happened at 8pm on Friday April 20.

Chief Inspector Gerry McGrath said: “It was reported to us that a 16 year old girl had been assaulted by a group of teenagers around 7.30pm and that she had sustained a number of facial injuries.

"She has been treated in hospital but her injuries are so severe that medical staff will not be able to carry out x-rays on her face until next week.

“We have identified all of the suspects involved, two of whom have been arrested. The others are being actively sought by police. "

He added that a 16-year-old female has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH) but has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“A 17 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with assault, aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH)," he added. "He is currently in police custody, helping with our enquiries.

“While we appreciate the support of the local community and understand their shock at this assault, we would ask that members of the public do not use social media as a means of progressing this investigation.

“Our officers are working hard on this case and it is important that we follow due process.

"This was a particularly vicious attack on a young girl and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident on Friday evening to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1465 of 22/4/18.”

North Down DUP MLA Gordon Dunne has told of his shock and disgust after a video was posted on social media of a young girl getting attacked in Bangor.

‘This was a shocking cruel assault on a girl in broad daylight in a busy area of Bangor along the pier," he said. "It is very alarming and worrying that this kind of behaviour goes on.

"The fact that some other young people nearby appear to have joined in and stood by videoing without trying to break up the attack is also very concerning.

"There is no place for this type of activity and I would call on anyone with any information to contact the PSNI immediately. The PSNI need to step up their patrols and presence on the ground to help prevent this kind of activity and I will be raising this with Senior PSNI Officers. "