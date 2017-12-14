Teenage boys attacked in Londonderry robbery

Police say they are investigating a report of a robbery in which two teenage boys were attacked in Londonderry.

The incident took place in the Galliagh Park area on Tuesday (December 12) but details of the incident were only released by the PSNI on Thursday evening.

Police said two teenage boys were attacked by a group of males sometime around 11:15 pm. They had personal items taken from them.

Both boys were later treated in hospital for cuts and bruising to their faces and bodies.

Constable Philpott has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1417 12/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.