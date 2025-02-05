Reigning World and Premier League darts champion Luke Littler (centre) with fellow contenders outside Titanic Belfast. (Photo: Michael Cooper)

World Champion and defending Premier League champion Luke Littler is looking forward to getting back on the stage in Belfast on Thursday night at the SSE Arena.

The teenage sensation faces Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in a repeat of the World Championship final as the Premier League kicks off in Belfast.

Littler won the Premier League last season in his first attempt at the tournament and his first nightly win came in Belfast, evoking fond memories for the 18-year-old.

“The first time I won a nightly one was here in Belfast last year, I’m just hoping to win my first game against Michael and get some points on the board,” said Littler.

“I haven’t watched the world final back, just the winning double, but Michael is going to be up for it; he is going to be hungry and whoever wins it is going to be big for both of us.

“The Premier League is the biggest title I am going to defend all year round until it comes to the World Championships, but it is just so important to get that first win against Michael.”

Littler said he has adapted to the format of the Premier League after his winning debut in 2024 and hopes to be part of the tournament for a long time to come.

“I’m used to the Premier League now, I’m used to the travel. I’ve got to get used to the format again; I have done it once before and I am definitely going to do it for many more years,” he said.

“Last year it was just a case of getting into the top four and that is the mind-set that I want to go into this year.

“Throughout the weeks I was always fourth or fifth then I went on the run I went on with four wins.

“The fans in Belfast were good, it was my first win, and I have good memories here.

“I was playing well for the eight weeks leading into Belfast and it was only a matter of time before the nightly win came and it happened here.”

The Nuke says he isn’t feeling the pressure of defending his titles.

“At the minute I am feeling okay, maybe I will feel nervous when it comes to the task but I am just hoping for a quick start,” he said.

“Since last year, I know these players are going to have to pull it out of the bag to beat me.

"When they do beat me with a high average it’s good for them but I’m like ‘you have done it there but can you do it in the next game’?”

All professional sports stars have to make sacrifices but as a teenager Littler has had to make more than most, although he insists he doesn’t mind.

“It is just a case of missing out on things that teenagers do,” he said.

"I do go out with my friends. When I do come home from tournaments I’ll always make time for it whereas they could be out nearly every night, but I am playing for tens of thousands of pounds, that is what I have to do and that is what I want to do.”

After his world title heroics last month, Littler says the enormity of his achievement is finally beginning to sink in.

“Being world champion has sunk in a little bit, the crazy schedule and the flights that we have to get on to different countries,” he said.