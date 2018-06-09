Teenage driver killed in Inishowen crash

A teenage boy has died in a single vehicle road crash on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal.

The teenager was the driver and the only person in the vehicle.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the fatal collision, which occurred at Tullyalley, Redcastle, between 5pm and 6pm on Friday (June 8).

A Gardai spokesperson said the teenager was fatally injured when he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, or any Garda station, quoting reference number 611/18, The Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111.