Teenage girl dies after taking unknown substance

A 15-year-old girl has died and a 14-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after apparently taking an unknown substance, police said.

Officers and ambulance crews were called to Crowndale Road in Tavistock, Devon, at about 4.15pm on Saturday to reports that the girl had been found unwell.

The girl, from Tavistock, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she was pronounced dead.

The boy, also from the Tavistock area, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. He is now recovering there.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the girl's next of kin had been informed, with police supporting her family.

An investigation has been launched and officers believe that both teenagers suffered adverse reactions having taken a substance.

"Officers have seized an unknown substance from the scene and this will be subject to testing to establish its exact nature," the force spokesman said.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

Police are appealing for anyone who has information in connection with the incident, including anyone in the area on Saturday, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting log number 655 of 23/06/18.

Inspector Pete Turner said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we are providing support to them at this terrible time.

"We are at the very early stages of the investigation and inquiries are ongoing as to how the substance was obtained.

"I would like to stress that initial inquiries show that this is an isolated incident involving these two young people and we do not believe that there is any wider risk to the Tavistock community.

"We would, however, urge all parents and carers to speak to their children and young people about the risks of taking unknown substances."