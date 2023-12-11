All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Teenage girl Madison Campbell with pink streak in her hair now missing for three days

Police are still appealing for information about 16-year-old Madison Campbell who went missing on December 8.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Dec 2023, 07:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page says: “***Missing Person Appeal*** Police are concerned in relation to a Madison Campbell, 16 years old who was last seen at 1710 hours yesterday in the Carrickfergus Area”.

It adds that Madison is “5ft3; medium build, black hair with a pink streak wearing blue jeans with a black hoody and white puffer coat”.

"If you see anyone matching this description, or you know Madison and have any information about places/people she might visit, please contact us via 101 quoting reference 1569 08/12/23”.

Related topics:PoliceEast AntrimFacebook