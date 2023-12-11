Teenage girl Madison Campbell with pink streak in her hair now missing for three days

Police are still appealing for information about 16-year-old Madison Campbell who went missing on December 8.

A post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page says: “***Missing Person Appeal*** Police are concerned in relation to a Madison Campbell, 16 years old who was last seen at 1710 hours yesterday in the Carrickfergus Area”.

It adds that Madison is “5ft3; medium build, black hair with a pink streak wearing blue jeans with a black hoody and white puffer coat”.