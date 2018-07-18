Teenager and man die after boat capsizes off Donegal coast

Two people – including a teenager from Northern Ireland – have died after a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Donegal.

Three people were rescued when their boat got into difficulty off Malin Head on Tuesday.

Malin Head Coastguard said a 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s had died.

A man in his 50s from Londonderry who was also involved in the incident is currently being treated in Altnagelvin.

Gardai said they were notified of an incident in the water off Malin Head at approximately 4.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

“Three people on a boat had got into difficulties and the coastguard had mounted a rescue operation,” a spokesperson stated.

“A man in his 60s was taken from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

“A teenage boy and a man believed to be in his 50s were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.

“Gardaí have been notified by the PSNI that the teenage boy has also died.”