Teenager arrested after 'multiple' cars damaged with knife

A 17-year-old has been arrested after several cars were damaged with a knife in a late-night incident.

The vehicles were targeted in the Carnrawsy Walk area of Carrickfergus last night (Saturday, 27 Jan) and police have appealed to anyone with information to make contact with them.

Sergeant Wickham-Thomas said: “It was reported that shortly after 11:15 pm a man was damaging multiple vehicles in the area with a knife before making off in the direction of Northlands.

"A 17 year old male was detained by police shortly after this and was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon and numerous counts of criminal damage. He is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1649 of 27/01/18. Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous."