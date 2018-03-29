Teenager arrested after shop worker threatened with blade

A 17-year-old male has been arrested after an incident where a knife was held to the throat of a male shop worker.

Police in Bangor arrested the youth on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted robbery, possession of a blade and burglary.

A PSNI spokesman said a man in his sixties was working inside a shop on Albert Street at around 4.10pm when a male armed with a knife approached him.

The suspect held the blade to the victim’s throat, demanding money but fled when the victim refused.

A short time later a male matching the suspect’s description was detained while attempting to steal a bicycle in the Crosby Street area.

He remains in custody this morning assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 903 28/03/18.”