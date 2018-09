A teenager has been arrested after a traffic warden was dragged from his moped and attacked.

The 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of robbery on Sunday after handing himself into police who issued an appeal over the "sickening violence" in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said at least three attackers stole the vehicle from the victim, who was taken to hospital after the incident at about 5.15pm on Friday.

A 20-year-old man previously arrested has been bailed pending further investigations.