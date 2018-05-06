Teenager is killed in Dungiven road crash

A man aged 19 has died after a collision on the Feeny Road in Dungiven, in which no other vehicle was involved.

The PSNI said: “The 19-year-old was the driver and only occupant of a black Volkswagen Golf that left the road at around 3.30am this morning, Sunday 6 May.”

Inspector Colin Shaw said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the deceased’s Golf travelling on the Feeny Road prior to the crash. Please call 101, quoting reference number 334 06/05/18.”

The Feeny Road remains closed between its junctions with the Foreglen road and Derrychrier Road.