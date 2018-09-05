Teenager remains critical days after road collision

A teenage girl remains critically ill in intensive care days after she was involved in a road traffic collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians - a 15-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy - in the Belfast road area of Antrim around 5.30pm on Monday.

A spokesman for Belfast Trust said: "She remains critically ill in intensive care."

Earlier this week, on Facebook, PSNI in Antrim appealed for witnesses to the collision.

Inspector Claire Gilbert said: “I am urging anyone who witnessed a collision between a red Suzuki Swift and a teenage schoolgirl and a younger boy on this stretch of road to get in touch with police - as your information could be vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has dashcam or helmet footage and was travelling on this road between 5.20pm and 5.30pm today and observed the car prior to or at the time of the collision, should contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1007 of 3/9/18."

In the post on a PSNI spokesman said the five-year-old boy had sustained a number of fractures to his collar bone, ankle and foot and was also receiving treatment in hospital.