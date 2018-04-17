Teenagers arrested over Maghera murder

Pacemaker Press 6/04/2018'Piotr Krowka , Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man's body was found at a derelict property on Glen Road in Maghera on Tuesday afternoon 3 April.''Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce from PSNI Major Investigation Team said: "I can now confirm we are treating this as a murder investigation following the results of his post mortem. The victim has been named as Piotr Krowka, who is understood to be aged in his late thirties. ''"Piotr was a vulnerable homeless man from the Polish community who had been living in Maghera for a number of years. We believe he was sleeping rough in the derelict property which local people will know was a former Parochial House.''"He suffered serious injuries to his head and body and we are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and determine the precise sequence of events that culminated in the tragic death of this man.''Pic Pacemaker
Detectives investigating the murder of 36 year old Piotr Krowka, whose body was discovered on Tuesday 3 April, have arrested two 16 year old males in the Maghera area on Tuesday (April 17) as part of the overall investigation.

They have been taken to Antrim Police Station for questioning.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact the incident room at Magherafelt PSNI Station by calling 101, quoting reference number 919 of 03/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.