A youth and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Polish man in Maghera last April.

Piotr Krowka, 36, was found dead in a derelict property on the Glen Road.

PSNI Detective Inspector Ashley Wright said: "A 16-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 15-year-old female has been arrested on suspicion of withholding information.

"Both youths were detained in the Maghera area this morning (Tuesday 26 June). Both remain in custody at this time."