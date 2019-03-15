Tell us about your 'Mum in a Million' for your chance to win this fantastic prize at Galgorm

We’ve teamed up with the award-winning Galgorm Resort in Ballymena to offer our readers the chance to win a fantastic Mother’s Day prize package.

To win, tell us why your 'Mum in a Million' deserves special recognition this Sunday, March 31.

As part of the generous package, readers have the chance to win a three course dinner in Castle Kitchen and Bar

Mothers go through life giving selflessly but do not always receive the gratitude they rightly deserve.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching on Sunday, March 31, we want you to write in and tell us why your mother, or a mother figure in your life, is a ‘Mum in a Million’ and deserves a night of luxury rest and relaxation.

Or maybe you would like to nominate the mother of your children on their behalf to be in with a chance of winning the special treat as a surprise this spring for some much needed pampering as a duo.

We have teamed up with the luxurious Galgorm, Co Antrim to offer the winning ‘Mum in a Million’ an amazing package, which includes:



Overnight Stay for two in one of Galgorm Resort’s New Luxury Country Cottages;

Bottle of Champagne in your Cottage on arrival ;

Three Course Dinner;

Full Irish Breakfast;

Relaxation in the Galgorm Thermal Spa Village from check-in to check-out.



To enjoy a luxurious stay at Galgorm, recent winners of the Global Spa of the Year 2018, all you have to do is write in and tell us why the special woman in your life deserves this prize.

Guests to Galgorm will now have the option of staying within a collection of 17 individual country cottages within the stunning parkland estate. Pictured above is one of the spacious living rooms in the luxury cottages.



To apply, email entries to Helen.McGurk@jpimedia.co.uk with Mother’s Day as the subject heading. Alternatively, you can also send entries via post addressed to Helen McGurk, News Letter, Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Sq South, Belfast, BT1 5JA.

All entries must be received no later than Friday, March 22, 2019 at 5pm. Entries received after this date will not be considered.

Please note all entries must include a photograph of the nominee and a daytime telephone.

By entering you agree to our terms and conditions and consent to your entry being reproduced in JPI Media NI titles in print and online.

Prize valid Sunday – Thursday. Valid for six months from competition end date. Subject to availability. There is no cash alternative.

A New Way To Stay



Guests to Galgorm will now have the option of staying within a collection of 17 individual country cottages within the stunning parkland estate.

Each is set within its own stunning garden location, boasting rural countryside views and all closely linked to the picturesque River Maine. This new group-friendly accommodation offering will offer guests access to all the high-end amenities of the world class estate, but within a more secluded, private setting.

Each cottage has been designed to be contemporary yet comfortable, boasting spacious open plan living areas, which include a fully equipped kitchen, lounge and dining space, perfect for modern day R&R.

Set within a beguiling natural space, relax and stay with friends and family and even your dog and explore pleasant riverside and woodland walks, straight from your own front door.

In further good news, if guests book one of the luxury cottages by March 31 2019 for stays between April - June 2019, they will receive a bottle of champagne.

With nine one-bedroom cottages; seven two-bedroom cottages; and one three-bedroom cottage all available, holidaymakers will be spoilt for choice due to the vast array of options available, which is in addition to the existing log cabins which line the riverside.

Red Oaks, set within its own grounds, is a further exclusive-use option, ideal for larger parties up to 12 guests. An original building, it has been completely refurbished and now boasts a most opulent stay with a spacious and modern kitchen and dining room, for family or group entertaining.



Visit: galgorm.com for further information and to book and follow the Galgorm on Facebook for updates and announcements at: facebook.com/Galgorm.

Pictured: One of the stylish new ways to stay at the Galgorm