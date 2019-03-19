Tell us what you saw, even if you are underage: PSNI

Police have urged young people who were present at Sunday’s ill-fated St Patrick’s Day disco in Cookstown “not to be concerned” about coming forward and providing information.

A PSNI Major Investigation Team (MIT) has now been appointed to probe the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton

The hotel is a popular venue for discos and can host about 500 people.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd appealed for young people who were at the event, including those under the age of 18, to come forward.

He added: “We need to know what you saw. I can understand that there may be some reluctance to contact police if you are underage, but please do not be concerned.

“We are investigating the deaths of three young people, young people just like you. That is our focus.

“We want to be able to give their families answers and your recollection of the events as they unfolded is crucial.

“A major investigation is under way and I can confirm that a specialist team of detectives has now been assigned to the inquiry.

“They will seek to establish the full circumstances of this dreadful incident.”

Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, extension 53055.

Anyone with any images or footage of the incident is asked to pass it to police.