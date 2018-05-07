Temperature leaps to UK bank holiday record

Yesterday was the hottest early May bank holiday on record for the UK, said the Met Office.

Whilst Northern Ireland enjoyed a warm day yesterday, the temperatures recorded in the Province did not approach the sweltering high reached in Northolt, west London, when a temparature of 28.7C was recorded during the afternoon.

Northern Ireland’s top temperature yesterday was 19.7C in Armagh, followed by 19.5C at Stormont – both recorded at about 3pm.

It was not the Province’s hottest day of the year so far though – the warmest 2018 day on record for Northern Ireland was April 19, when a temperature of 20.4C was recorded at the Giant’s Causeway.

Alex Burkhill, forecaster with the Met Office, said the Northolt reading of 28.7C was the top single temperature experienced in the UK during an early May bank holiday since 1978 – the year when the early May bank holiday was first instituted.

Parts of the UK were yesterday enjoying temperatures hotter than holiday destinations including Madrid, Athens and Miami.

Whilst Northern Ireland enjoyed sunny weather yesterday, Mr Burkhill said today will bring “a bit of a change”, with a wet start and showers followed by some further wet weather on Wednesday.