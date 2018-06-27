Temperatures could hit record high tomorrow, says Met Office

Northern Ireland could be set to set to experience its hottest day on record tomorrow, with the Met Office predicting it’ll be even warmer than today.

The Co Tyrone village of Castlederg was one of the five hottest places in the UK today, with the temperature soaring to a sizzling 29.9 degrees Celsius – the warmest day of the year so far, but just shy of the record high ever recorded here, 30.8 degrees.

Louise McFredrick and local boxing star Michaela Walsh enjoying the hot and sunny weather at Botanic Gardens, Belfast. Pic by Declan Roughan

According to Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge, that top temperature was actually recorded on two separate occasions, at Knockarevan in Co Fermanagh in June 1976 and at Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast in July 1983.

“We are expecting it to be a touch warmer tomorrow so there’s a good chance it could pip the previous record. It’s looking at the moment about 50/50, but the odds have got better as the week’s gone on,” he said.

Other Northern Ireland hot spots today included Derrylin, Co Fermanagh (28.6C), Thomastown, Co Down (28.5C) and Bangor, Co Down (28.2C).

The Province has been basking in hot and sunny weather throughout June, and Simon believes it’s likely to be a record month in terms of average temperatures.

Soaking up the rays at Botanic Gardens, Belfast.

The current record average maximum temperature for June in Northern Ireland is 16.8 degrees Celsius, so the glorious sunny days and warm nights of the past few weeks mean that record is likely to be bettered.

“It’s looking well above at the minute,” Simon continued. “The monthly average won’t be calculated until the end of the month when we have all the figures, but it’s looking like it could be a couple of degrees above the previous maximum average.”

After what could be a record high tomorrow, the Met Office is predicting that it’ll be “a little bit cooler” over the weekend.

“It’ll stay fine and sunny on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will gradually edge their way down to the mid to low 20s by the time we get to Sunday,” Simon explained.

“Sunday will be a bit cloudier and there is a chance of a little bit of light rain towards the end of the day.

“Up until the middle of next week it’s a bit more changeable so there will be a few dry days and a few greyer ones with a little bit of rain, but temperatures always a little bit above where they should be. Then, as we get into the second half of next week, we’re back into a big area of high pressure building so we’re back into the dry and sunny weather coming again. So there will be a little spell next week where it’s less settled, certainly not particularly wet, but just not as good, and then things improving again towards the end of the week.”