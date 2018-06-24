Temperatures set to soar to almost 30 degrees by Wednesday

Temperatures in Northern Ireland look set to soar over the next few days.

According to the Met Office, sunshine is expected to be enjoyed all over the Province with the latest heatwave likely to peak on Wednesday.

On Saturday Castlederg in Co Tyrone achieved a Province-wide high of 21.2 degrees centigrade while on Sunday, at the time of writing, Katesbridge in Co Down had achieved the top temperature of 24.4 degrees.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “For the next few days we see a gradual increase in temperatures.

“On Monday we’re looking at temperatures probably around 2o, 22, 24 more widely, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 25 or 26, probably in the south. It will always be a few degree cooler in the north at the coast.

“Tuesday will be low to mid 20s with peak temperatures reaching 26 and 27.

“It looks like Wednesday is when temperatures will peak – we’ll be widely into the 25s and 26s. There’s an increased chance of 27s, maybe a 28.”

While Wednesday offers ideal conditions for an after-work barbecue, Thursday will see a drop in temperatures.

The Met Office spokesperson said: “Into Thursday, there’s quite a noticeable shift downwards in temperature, still in the 20s, but at the lower end.”

Looking further ahead, the Met Office spokesperson said: “I wouldn’t like to say if the sunshine will continue all summer but from what we can see looking into next weekend, it’s looking fairly settled.

“It’s hard to say if we’ll get a repeat of this week’s temperatures but it’s looking fairly settled moving into the beginning of next month.”